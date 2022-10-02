Filmmaker James Gunn marries actor Jennifer Holland

Los Angeles: Filmmaker James Gunn has tied the knot with his long-time partner, actor Jennifer Holland.

The filmmaker shared the news on 'Instagram' on Friday, revealing that their marriage ceremony took place in Aspen, Colorado and was attended by stars of his 'Marvel' and 'DC' films.

"After over seven years together, I finally married the love of my life. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world," Gunn wrote alongside photos from the wedding.

Gunn, 56, is the director of Marvel Studios' blockbuster "Guardians of the Galaxy" series. In the DC cinematic universe, the director helmed 2021's "The Suicide Squad" and the HBO Max spin-off series 'Peacemaker', which he also wrote and created.

Holland had appeared in both "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" series as government agent Emilia Harcourt.

In her 'Instagram' post, the 35-year-old actor thanked Gunn for sharing "your love, life and family with me".

"Thank you for choosing me, for elevating me and for always making me belly laugh. Here's to many more years to follow the first extraordinary seven," Holland added.

She said they tied the knot "surrounded by the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery and endless love and laughter".

Gunn and Holland have been dating since 2015. The filmmaker was previously married to "The Office" alum Jenna Fischer from 2000 until their divorce in 2008.