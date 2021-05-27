Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, after experiencing some health-related issues earlier this week had undergone angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai.

"Yes, Anurag underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern," said Kashyap's spokesperson.

A source close to the filmmaker shared that Anurag decided to seek medical attention after he suffered mild chest pain the previous week. Since then, he was advised to rest for at least a couple of weeks before getting back to work.

After wrapping up 'Dobaaraa' starring Taapsee Pannu in March, Anurag Kashyap was working on the film's post-production from his home in Mumbai. 'Dobaaraa' marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration. The two had last worked together in 'Manmarziyaan' (2018).

On the work front, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director was seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Anil Kapoor in Vikramaditya Motwane's 'AK vs AK', which had released on OTT streamer 'Netflix' in 2020. Kashyap was the executive producer of the film and also wrote dialogue for the black comedy.