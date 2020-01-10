Film world made fun of my English

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut says the film world has always made fun of her English, despite which she has always kept Hindi as her priority.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, sharing a clip of the actor. In the video, Kangana is seen urging everyone to give importance to Hindi.

She said in Hindi: "Today on Hindi Diwas, lets take Panga with English but with love. Hindi is our national language but the nation worries speaking it. If you are weak in English, then you feel ashamed but if your Hindi is weak then there is not even a line of worry on the forehead."

"The film world has always made fun of my English and critcised it. But I've kept Hindi as my priority through which I could expand my reach and achieve success," she said.

The 32-year-old actor currently awaits the release of her next film Panga.