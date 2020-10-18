Film star Rhonda Fleming dies at 97

Rhonda Fleming, a film star in the 1940s and 50s known as the 'Queen of Technicolour' died at the age of 97, according to her assistant.

Fleming died on October 14 in Santa Monica, California, from aspiration pneumonia, her assistant Carla Sapon said. The late actor had been in the hospital for about a week.

Fleming was discovered by an agent while running to school, with her first top-featured role being in Alfred Hitchcock's 'Spellbound'. This role led to her starring in 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' with Bing Crosby. She went on to star in more than 40 films during Hollywood's golden age of filmmaking.

Fleming had also sung and released two albums. The first was with the 1950s gospel singing group 'The Four Girls' with Jane Russell, Connie Haines and Beryl Davis. The second was a collection of classic love songs titled 'Rhonda'.

The actor gave back to the community as well, opening a series of cancer centers and homeless shelters throughout the 1990s and 2000s.