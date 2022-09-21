Film personalities and comics pay tribute to Raju Srivastava

The demise of the 'funniest guy in the business' - Raju Srivastava - has left film industry colleagues heartbroken, with superstars Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Jaaved Jaaferi and many others remembering him for his genius.

Srivastava, who dabbled in movies and made a mark as a stand-up comic, died on September 21 at the age of 58 after more than 40 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Devgn said he is saddened by Srivastava's death.

"In your lifetime, you gifted us laughs and more laughs, on and off the screen. RIP Raju. Om Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement," he wrote on 'Twitter'.

Roshan, who worked with Srivastava in the 2003 film 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon', also paid homage to the comic.

"Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Raju Srivastava sir. My condolences to the family," he said.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Zindagi bhar bohot hasaya Raju bhai tumne. Bhagwan se prarthna hai ki aapki aatma ko sadgati mile."

"Pyaare Raju Srivastava! Tumhare jaane se samuche desh ki hansi tham si gayi hai. Khilkhilahat mein who goonj nahi rahi. Itni bhi kya jaldi thi uppar waalo ki hasane ki? Bohot yaad aaoge dost. Who tumhara zordar thahaka, woh kandhe par haath rakhkar apna naya joke sunana. Hasate huye rula kar chale gaye," said Anupam Kher.

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who had served as one of the judges on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', remembered the comedian as a unique and inimitable talent.

"Raju was the funniest man alive. We will all miss him forever. I had the privilege and honour of judging him on many shows, including 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', which catapulted him to unimaginable heights. Long live Raju!" Suman said.

Writer and stand-up comic Varun Grover described Srivastava as 'the first stand-up comedian of Hindi', who took out humour and satire from the pandals of 'Kavi Sammelan' and mimicry.

"Raju Bhai was the biggest star of Lucknow's Doordarshan in the 1990s. There was no one better than him at finding the humour in characters struggling with everyday difficulties," Grover tweeted.

Director Sudhir Mishra wrote, "Raju Srivastava has gone! Hopefully, the lesson that he leaves behind is that irreverence should be our default state. To laugh in the face of authority is a fundamental right. Alvida!"

Raju Srivastava, counted as among the highest-profile and most experienced comics in the country, was admitted to the AIIMS after suffering a heart attack on August 10 at a hotel in Delhi.

As an actor, he featured in Hindi films such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Baazigar', the remake of 'Bombay to Goa' and 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya'.

The 'funniest guy in the business' has saddened innumerable hearts today, said actor-comedian Jaaferi.

"I knew him from his very humble beginnings in showbiz. You will be always remembered with a smile. RIP Raju Srivastava. Condolences to family and friends," he tweeted.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wrote on 'Instagram', "Raju Srivastava, Om Shanti. RIP."

"Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of late Raju Srivastava Ji. May God bless his journey into the light. RIP Raju Srivastava," Nimrat Kaur tweeted.

Director Sanjay Gupta said, "Rest in peace, Raju. Thank you for all these years of fun and laughter."

"Truly upsetting news of the untimely demise of our dearest Raju Srivastava bhai. You have left us with a gift of smiles and laughs on and off the screen forever. The Mukesh family extends our deepest condolences to the family. May the lord give them strength," tweeted Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Sonu Sood shared a picture of Raju on 'Twitter' and wrote, "RIP Raju Bhai (brother)."

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Raju Srivastava. A wonderful co-actor and a brilliant comedian. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his millions of fans. Thank you for sharing your talent with us, Raju," said Abhishek Bachchan.

Censor board chairman Prasoon Joshi tweeted, "Really sad to hear about Raju Srivastava's unfortunate demise. A dear friend, a genius with an unmatchable insightful mind. It's such an irreparable loss for the creative world. Just heartbreaking."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastava's untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years. We have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members and admirers. Om Shanti."

Comedian Sunil Pal, the friend of the late comedian, was in tears as he lamented, "I had wished this day would never come. It's painful news for his family and everyone close to him. Even now I wish a miracle happens and he comes back."

"My brother, friend and the country's wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I'm deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen. India hasn't seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family," said director Vivek Agnihotri.

Comedienne Bharti Singh also commented, "I have watched his movies and as a comedienne, I learned a lot from him. But now, who is going to guide us when the king of comedy is no more? I watched him on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He inspired me a lot. It's a great loss for the entire country. I don't have words to express how I am feeling right now."

"Everyday I was praying for his health. I had even visited Raju at AIIMS and visited his place. Around 11 am we got the news that he is no more. I'm extremely sad after receiving this news," said actor-comic Johnny Lever.