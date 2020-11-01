Film fraternity pays tribute to Sean Connery

As the news of Sean Connery's demise spread on October 31, celebrities from all walks of life took to social media to pay tributes to the legendary actor. News of the Scottish star's demise was first communicated by his family, according to a report in 'bbc.com'.

Sean Connery, who is widely recalled as the original James Bond on Hollywood screen, had an active career as an actor spanning nearly five decades.

Hollywood action star Hugh Jackman said that he grew up idolising Connery.

"I grew up idolising Sean Connery. He was a legend on screen and off. Rest in Peace," tweeted Jackman. Actor Sam Neill said that he learned a lot from Sean Connery. The two actors had co-starred in the 1990 thriller 'The Hunt for Red October'.

"Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power was utterly unique on Sean. RIP that great man and that great actor," wrote Sam.

'James Bond' producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said that Connery is responsible for the success of James Bond.

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words – 'The name's Bond, James Bond'. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him," said producer Wilson.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the late actor by tweeting, "T-3707. What is the date today? 31.10.2020. Now add up rightwards arrow. 3 +1 is 4 and then add 1 which equals to 5. Then add 0 and then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7. Add 0, so 3+1+1+2 = 7 and finally add 2 zeros before you get there. So one will get 007! Sean Connery passes away. He gave life to 007!"

"Rest in peace Sir Sean Connery. They do not make them like you anymore," tweeted 'Airlift' star Nimrat Kaur.

As James Bond, Connery shot to global superstardom as Bond in 1962, with the first film of the 007 series, 'Dr. No' and then went on to work in 'From Russia with Love', 'Goldfinger', 'Thunderball' and many others.