Film exhibitors hail Govt's move to allow 100 percent theatre occupancy

Film exhibitors, producers and cinema hall owners welcomed the Centre's decision to permit movie theatres across the country to operate at 100 percent capacity from today onwards.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar recently released a new set of 'Standard Operating Procedures' (SOPs) to help the functioning of cinema halls with adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Adequate physical distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitisation of the auditorium after every screening are some of the latest SOPs issued by the ministry.

"Digital booking of tickets and staggered show timings to avoid crowding will be encouraged," said Prakash Javadekar.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said, "It is good news and everyone has been waiting for this. Theatrical revenue is a very big part of the profit and cannot be ignored.

Producers were getting offers to release films in theatres but they were not doing it because of the finances."

The 'Producers Guild of India', headed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, took to 'Twitter' and wrote, "We welcome the decision of Ministry for Information and Broadcasting to allow 100% capacity in cinemas from February 1 and extend our sincere gratitude to Prakash Javdekar ji and everyone involved in facilitating an important step in our industry's recovery," the Guild tweeted.

"We are deeply grateful to Minister Prakash Javdekar and Ministry for Information and Broadcasting for allowing 100% seating capacity in Cinemas

from February 1. We would like to extend our gratitude to MP Sunny Deol for his leadership and support," the tweet read the tweet of the 'Multiplex Association of India.

According to new guidelines, no film shall be allowed to screen in containment zones and states and union territories may consider 'proposing additional measures' as per their assessment.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited, said, "This move would give confidence to the producers to release their much-awaited films and audiences to return to the

cinemas to watch their choicest movies in the company of their loved ones."

"This would ease the apprehensions in the minds of content producers and studios, who may now announce the release dates of their movies. We now look

forward to the State Governments to provide us the nod to implement the revised guidelines," said Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer - INOX Leisure Ltd. Who also said that relaxation of seating norms was a 'vital prerequisite' to help rebuild cinema exhibition in the country.

Some of the big-budget movies like 'Sooryavanshi', '83' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which were pushed due to the pandemic, are still awaiting a release date.

"With the permission to cinema halls to run on full occupancy, the industry now does not have any excuses to hold back release," said Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan.