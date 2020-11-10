Filling voids, finding hope

Diwali is the festival of lights that brings happiness and prosperity. But the main reason to celebrate is to keep the darkness of negativity and evil at bay. But it seems that no brightness of diya can keep any darkness away this time.



Everything changed since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus brought mayhem in our life. But with passing time, it turned out worse for everyone. However, people are not able to adjust themselves to the sad, bitter truth of the loss of their loved ones due to this deadly disease.

So this year, it would not be surprising to see families not having the heart and the same enthusiasm to celebrate Diwali.

Anita Sen, a 40- year-old housewife, lost her husband Danish before the festival of lights could bring happiness into their lives. Her late husband, who used to buy lots of crackers and lighting decorations for his young children and wife was the one to celebrate Diwali with his family.

"My dear husband's enthusiasm was the reason we celebrated Diwali. No matter how much I used to scold him for wasting money on crackers, he always used to splurge on those for his children. But now, there is no reason left to celebrate anything," says Anita Sen.

Anish Roy, a senior photojournalist, also lost his colleague Danish, with whom Anish used to go to markets to buy crackers. Losing his colleague and a close friend not only shook Anish emotionally but also gave him a reason to abstain from any festive celebration.

"Never had I thought that Danish will leave us like that. He was not only my colleague. He was also close to my family, especially with my children. That is why I decided not to celebrate Diwali to mourn him and others who lost their life due to the virus outbreak. My 24-year-old daughter, who always used to get excited about decorating the balcony with lights, did not do anything special this time," shares Anish.

However, there are still some few people who, despite the hurdles, want to do their bit for the sake of others' happiness through their ideas.

Kusum Rani, who earns her livelihood by selling diyas on every Diwali with the help of her friend Bhanu Singh at the Mayur Vihar market believes that it is her 'responsibility' to make every customer happy, even if she gets fewer customers this time due to COVID-19.

"Every year, we arrive at the market that used to be lively and packed with customers. Even though I'm trying to prevent myself from getting affected by Coronavirus, I still have to go out to earn a living. Also, I feel that it is my responsibility to contribute a part of my work among the lesser crowd by selling diyas. After all, festivals like Diwali comes once in a year, so why to sit at home and do nothing but productive," says Kusum.

Bani Singh, a 50- year-old jovial woman believes in bringing a smile to the faces of her near and dear ones by gifting boxes of sweets and chocolates to her neighbours every Diwali. This time will be no different, except that she will maintain social distance with face-mask and gloves to keep herself and people safe around her.

"Throughout my life, I have believed in making special memories and COVID-19 cannot stop me to do so this year too," says Bani Singh.

No joy of Diwali can fill in the void left by the loss of a loved one. But all it takes is bringing a change in the life of the heartbroken people in difficult times, even if it means making them smile.