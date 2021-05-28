'Felt tortured while shooting for 'Cruella''

Hollywood veteran actor Emma Thompson recently got real about filming her upcoming film Disney's 'Cruella', in which she stars as Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute.

The 62-year-old actor spoke to 'Lorraine' magazine and revealed that one part of filming was absolute 'torture' for her. Emma pointed to wearing underwear with her costumes as the painstaking point.

"I do not like wearing underwear full stop. I stopped wearing underwear a long time ago. It is not my scene. I do not like comfortable underwear. I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable," shared Thompson.

She also compared the undergarments to squeezing a tube of toothpaste. "If you squeeze it hard enough things will come up and go down and make the shapes. But it is like you are dealing with a Plasticine person. If you put Mr Blobby into that corset, he would look good," she said.

Thompson's co-star Emma Stone, who portrays the lead character Cruella De Vil in the film had also spoken about her experience

filming and shared that she went through almost 40 costume changes throughout the entire movie.