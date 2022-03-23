Nushrratt Bharuccha is riding the high horse currently as she recently made headlines with the virality of her recent love song, featuring Sunny Kaushal alongside the announcement of her upcoming lead project, 'Selfiee', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

Speaking about the same, Nushrratt mentioned, "It is definitely an exciting time professionally because I am finally getting to share some of the things I have been working on with the audience. Yesterday our song, 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' released and we also announced 'Selfiee'. So, these two projects coming together, while I am shooting for other various projects really feels like I'm walking on cloud nine. It is definitely very motivating and makes me want to push myself and keep putting out my best."

Interestingly, the actor is to be seen with Sunny Kaushal and Emraan Hashmi for the first time for 'Hurdang' and 'Selfiee', respectively. Including 'Ram Setu', this is Nushrratt's second collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been set hopping for a while now as she juggles between the sets of her upcoming projects. Having one of the strongest line-ups of 2022, the actor will be seen next in 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and 'Selfiee'.