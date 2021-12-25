'Feels like a loser when looking for love online'

Drew Barrymore feels 'vulnerable' using dating apps. During an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 46-year-old actor revealed that it is difficult to find love online.

"I will tell you this and do not feel sorry for me because it is just what happens to all us women out there. No one has connected with me," she said.

"It makes me feel like such a loser," she further added as per 'E! News'.

She added, "And you are like you know what? It is just hard out there. It is hard out there for everybody. It is hard in person. It is hard on dating apps. It is vulnerable."

However, Drew, who has two children with ex-spouse Will Kopelman, Olive (9) and Frankie (7), has the perfect remedy for how to swim in the dating pool.

"But you keep trying," she continued.

Drew shared, "And you fill your life up with so much that it becomes secondary. I do not think my happiness is on this dating app. I think a cherry on top to my life at some convenient, cool, inspiring, unexpected time might be in there - but that is all it is."

This is not the first time the 'E.T.' star has spoken up about her online dating profile. Drew told presenter Andy Cohen about her experience of being 'stood up' during an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' last year.

Drew Barrymore recently also opened up about being sober and her journey to sobriety. The actor got candid about quitting alcohol and revealed she has been sober for two and a half years now.

Barrymore has been in the profession since she was a child in 1980 when she made her film debut. The actor has been in the entertainment industry her whole life and today has her talk show, 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.