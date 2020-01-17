'Feel proud and fortunate that Javed Akhtar is my father'
Mumbai: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar says he feels fortunate and proud that he is celebrated writer-lyricist Javed Akhtars son. He adds that he learned many things about life and work from his father.
Asked what his best memory with his father was, Farhan said: "When you really love and respect a human being then it is very difficult to point out one best memory. I feel fortunate that he is my father. I have learnt a lot from him about life, work, relationships, culture, etiquettes and languages. I will keep learning from him, so I couldn't have asked for a better person to be my father."
Farhan was interacting with the media at a photo exhibition that showcased the life of Javed Akhtar on the occasion of the latter's 75th birthday on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Talking about his feeling after visiting the photo exhibition, Farhan said: "He is very respected and also loved as a human being, I am really happy that a photo exhibition has been inaugurated on his life and times."
Asked if he felt nostalgic after seeing his pictures with his father from his childhood days, he said: "When I saw these pictures with him (Javed Akhtar), then it took me back to that time and it reminded me of my childhood. There are few pictures where Zoya and I are sitting on his lap, so it brought back memories of that photo shoot in our house. It was a different time. It makes you feel good."
On film front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Toofan along with Mrunal Thakur.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BJP releases first list of 57 candidates17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on Feb 1, 6 am17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Non-BJP-ruled states raise objections to NPR methodology at...17 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Gandhiji is beyond formal recognition: SC dismisses plea...17 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Punjab Assembly, 2nd after Kerala, passes resolution...17 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT