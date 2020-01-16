'Feel pressured, excited about Durgavati'

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is set to headline horror film Durgavati and says she is equal parts "pressured and excited" to shoulder a project.

Durgavati is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie, which featured Baahubali star Anushka Shetty. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

The film, for which she soon starts shooting, is special for Bhumi as she is the sole protagonist of Durgavati, presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

"Durgavati is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me as it is for the first time the responsibility will be on my shoulders. 'Durgavati' is something I'm most pressured and excited about. Akshay sir is a genius, I respect him," said the actor in an interview here.

Directed by Ashok, the film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra. Bhumi has another horror film in her kitty titled Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal. It is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach.

"Bhoot ... is going to be a genre-breaking horror film. The team that is making the film is very close to me and I have read the script. It is going to be one of its kind visually", Bhumi added.