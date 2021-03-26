Feast for foodies

Entice your palate with different preparations of Prawns inspired from the seven provinces of China. Choose from Golden Fried Jumbo Prawn, Ganzhou Style Panko Crumb Prawn Dumplings and much more. Where: Empress of China Restaurant, Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place, When: On till 29th March, Timings: 7 pm – 11:45 pm

You can also try a 1 meter long Kebab as Blooms restaurant brings chef's curated Kebab preparations to pamper your heart and soul. Choose from Zafrani Mutton Seekh Kebab, Chicken Gilafi Seekh Kebab, Lahori Subz Kaju Ki Seekh and Khumb Palak Mawa Malai Seekh. Where: Blooms Restaurant, Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place Date: On till March 31, Timings: 12 pm – 11: 45pm