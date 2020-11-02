Fatima was molested at the age of 3

Dangal' star Fatima Sana Shaikh might have had a powerful debut, but the actor did not receive a thunderous response to her second film 'Thugs of Hindostan'. From battling rejections and ridiculous comments to facing financial troubles, she had seen it all. In fact, she also spoke about being molested at the age of three and how it affected her internally.

Recalling the horrific incident, Fatima said, "I was molested when I was just three years old. There is a stigma around the whole sexual abuse issue, which is why women do not open up about being exploited in life. But I hope that the world changes. There is more awareness and education about it. Pehle toh yahi kaha jaata tha that do not speak about it as people will think about it differently."

When it came to her struggle, casting couch too played a prominent part as she faced several obnoxious people asking her for sexual favours.

"Of course I have faced the casting couch. I have been in situations where I have been told that the only way I get the job is by having sex. There are several times people have taken away work from me. There have also been times where I knew I was doing a film and I was replaced because of someone's reference," shared the Bollywood actor.