Fatima, Sidharth appreciated for chemistry

Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in a television commercial with the handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra and their chemistry was to watch out for. The audience also liked their camaraderie on screen and has been wanting to see them again on the screen soon.



Fatima, who also enjoyed the company of Sidharth, considers him a great co-start to work with.

On her experience working with Sidharth, she shared, "It has been a blast working with Sidharth for the advertisement. We gelled so well on the sets that it did not feel like it is the first time we are working together. I believe acting is a lot of reacting. It is always good to have good performers opposite you so that you can feed off their energies".

The duo, who had a blast while shooting, shared a great playful moment in the advertisement. It would be a great surprise for the audience to see their boiling chemistry on the screen.

Speaking about their upcoming projects, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in 'Sam Bahadur' while Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in 'Mission Majnu'.