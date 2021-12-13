Fatima, Sana come on board for Meghna Gulzar's 'SamBahadur'

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh have come on board for Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'SamBahadur', a biopic on the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the makers announced recently.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical drama is based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes.

Manekshaw was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

Gulzar said the team is excited to have Malhotra and Shaikh on board.

"There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it is very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of 'SamBahadur'," said the director.

She added, "Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I'm looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life."

In the film, Kaushal is essaying the role of the war hero and Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo, while Shaikh will be seen as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Malhotra thanked Gulzar for allowing her to play the role of Manekshaw's wife.

"Behind every great man is a woman and Silloo Manekshaw was that support and strength to Sam Bahadur. I'm honoured to essay this role and bring to light her integral part and influence in this war hero's life," said Sanya.

Her 'Dangal' co-star Shaikh said she is delighted to be part of 'SamBahadur'.

"I'm very happy to join 'SamBahadur' family and take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history," she added.

Screwvala said the team is excited to bring together some of the most talented actors for the film.

"It is a very special day for us as the 'SamBahadur' tribe grows bigger. We are so excited to bring together some of the most talented actors who are not afraid to push the envelope or get in the skin of their characters to tell that story," the producer said.