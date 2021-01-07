Fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

Ace fashion designer Satya Paul, who was known for giving the Indian saree a contemporary touch died at the age of 79. The tragic news was given by his son Puneet Nanda.

The renowned fashion designer, who had suffered a stroke in December 2020, breathed his last at Sadhguru's 'Isha Yoga Center' on January 6.

"He had a stroke on December 2, 2020 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to 'Isha Yoga Center', his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master," Nanda wrote on 'Facebook'.

He also said that though there was grief for his father's loss, the family also celebrated the wholesome life the designer had led.

"He could not have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the master. We are a bit sad, but we are mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing," added the late fashion designer's son.

Paul started his journey in the field of retail in the late 1960s and expanded to exports of Indian handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and America. In 1980, he launched the first 'saree boutique' in India, 'L'Affaire' and founded the eponymous fashion clothing brand with his son in 1986. The brand soon became synonymous for its sleek sarees.

Sadhguru, founder of 'Isha Foundation' tweeted a picture of Satya Paul to condole the demise of the 'visionary' fashion designer.

"Satya Paul was a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. It was a privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences and blessings," Sadhguru tweeted.

"'L'Affaire' was a true example of an actual brand, which was homegrown. Put in corporate hands at the right time and one with a signature that will stand the test of time. Fashion schools please introduce young Indian design aspirants to this brand in schools and various other homegrown brands. We can be inspired by the story of 'Chanel' etc, but we must learn what happened on our soil first," said designer Masaba Gupta.

Kangana also condoled the designer's death by tweeting, "Om Shanti."

"I'm sad to hear the demise of most influenced fashion designer Satya Paul sir. His immense contribution to the fashion industry will be always remembered. My heartfelt condolences are with Puneet Nanda and the family," lamented filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.