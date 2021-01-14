Farmers hault Jhanvi Kapoor's film shoot

Fatehgarh Sahib: The shoot of actor Jhanvi Kapoor's new film 'Good Luck Jerry' had, unfortunately, came to a halt in Bassi Pathana after a group of farmers insisted that she says her opinion on the ongoing farmers' protest.

According to Sukhminder Singh Chauhan, DSP, Bassi Pathana, the incident happened on January 11 after 20-30 farmers reached the movie sets for a 'peaceful' protest.

"The shooting had stopped for two-three hours on January 11. There was not anything major. Around 20-30 people had reached the set. It was a peaceful agitation. All they wanted was an assurance of support from the actors. When they did, the shoot was resumed. It was mutually resolved. Now the shoot is going on smoothly," said the DSP.

Recently, the 'Dhadak' star shared an 'Instagram Story' in support of the farmers, in which she wrote: "Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers."