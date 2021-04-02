Farhan's training for 'Toofan' made him more disciplined

Farhan Akhtar took to social media to talk about the struggle behind the training he underwent for his role as a boxer in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.

The Bollywood actor, who plays a boxer in the film, posted a picture on 'Instagram', in which he could be seen practicing the sport. He spoke about how he became more disciplined thanks to the preparation sessions of the film.

"I hated drills. To wake up at 5 AM and think about that monster of a drill session waiting for me was, at times, a good enough reason to make some random excuse and just stay in bed! But Drew got me to respect the discipline and with time I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. To quote the legendary Cus D'amato 'Discipline is doing what you hate but doing it as you love it'. I guess that is the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life, right? Thank you for the valuable lesson Drew, Samir and Darrell," he wrote.

He also posted a picture on 'Twitter' where he is all ready to pack a punch. He wrote: "Come on April, you are not fooling me!"

'Toofan' has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.