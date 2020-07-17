Farhan's security guard tests positive for COVID-19

A few days ago, reports came that veteran actor Rekha's security guard had tested positive for Coronavirus. He was immediately sent to the quarantine centre and other staff members were said to undergo the test. Soon, 'BMC' put up a banner calling the area a containment zone. As per latest reports, a security guard of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star Farhan Akhtar also tested positive for the virus. The actor's bungalow is right next to Rekha's home in Bandra.

The report suggested that Farhan is yet to undergo the precautionary test. However, his bungalow too has been tagged as a containment zone. On the other side, the report also gave information that Rekha refused to get her home sanitised when 'BMC' officials reached her bungalow. Farzana, her manager, reportedly asked the officials to call her up first and then arrive.

"Take the number, call me and then we shall talk," is what Farzana reportedly said when 'BMC' officials arrived to fumigate Rekha's bungalow.

Farhan Akhtar resides with his mother Honey Irani in the said abode located at Bandstand, Bandra.

Recently, the actor celebrated the nine years of release of his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara' and wrote, "Miss this shoot. Miss the crew. Miss their madness."