Farhan, Shibani set to tie the knot in March 2022

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar often paint the town red with their adorable PDA. From stepping out for cozy dinner dates to enjoying vacations together, they never fail to dish out major relationship goals.

Recently, a report suggested that the lovebirds are all set to take their relationship to the next level.

The report revealed that Farhan and Shibani are all set to tie the knot this year in March. The couple is planning for a lavish wedding in Mumbai in March 2022.

Everything will be kept low-key as the COVID-19 cases have been rising once again. The guest list will include only family members and close friends. Since Farhan and Shibani are living together and they do not want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic and so, they felt to keep it an intimate affair. A source further informed an entertainment news portal that the couple has

booked a five-star hotel as their wedding venue. The bride and groom-to-be finalised Sabyasachi outfits for their big day. They will keep it minimal with pastel colours.

On the work front, Akhtar will be taking over the reins of direction once again for his upcoming film, 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.