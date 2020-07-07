Farhan, Randeep pay condolences to Ennio

mumbai: The world of entertainment news was again shook with the death of another legend. Ennio Morricone, the legendary Italian composer, breathed his last, following complications after suffering a fall last week, which had resulted in a hip fracture. He was 91 years old.

Regarded by many as arguably the greatest film composer of all time, Morricone enthraled generations of movie-buffs and music aficionados with his iconic scores in both Italian films like 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly', 'For a Few Dollars More', 'A Fistful of Dollars', 'Once Upon a Time in the West', 'The Big Gundown' and 'My Name is Nobody' and also Hollywood movie such as 'The Untouchables', 'The Thing', 'The Mission' and 'Once Upon a Time in America'.

Mourning his loss, one of India's greatest film composers, A R Rahman paid tribute to Ennio by tweeting: "Only a composer like Ennio Morricone could bring the beauty, culture and the lingering romance of Italy to your senses in the pre-virtual reality and pre-internet era. All we can do is celebrate the master's work and learn."

Farhan Akhtar, who is a vast repository of cinematic knowledge, tweeted: "RIP Ennio Morricone Thank you for the music. I share one of my favourites from a very long list of incredible film scores that have made so many movies memorable. This one is from 'The Mission'." Randeep Hooda posted on 'Twitter': "And he rides off into the sunset. I bet it was a great tune as he was humming. Rest in peace Ennio Morricone. You have left us some of the most iconic music pieces for us to whistle on to. This one is from 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'. Enjoy and say a little prayer of gratitude."