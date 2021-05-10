Farhan extends support to COVID-19 affected families

Amid the second Coronavirus wave in India, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar came forward to extend support to the COVID-19 affected families and caregivers in the city of Uttar Pradesh.

The 'Rock On' star teamed up with a non-for-profit organisation. His donations are being used to feed patients and caregivers in distress.

Diyanshu Upadhyay, secretary of the NGO revealed that the donations were not only being used to feed the

virus-infected patients, but also the people working at Harishchandra and Manikarnika shamshan ghats in Varanasi.

"Eight of us from the 'Hope' team have been distributing 1000 thalis every day in the city. Each thali has rice, dal, roti, sabzi, salad and biscuits. If we distribute lunch to the hospitals during the day, at night, we focus on the cremation grounds. Farhan sir has always stood by us in our times of need and we are grateful for his contribution this time," stated the secretary.

Upadhyay further revealed that he had earlier reached out to the 'Wazir' star through social media. The actor gave a prompt response and was ready to help.