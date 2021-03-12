Farhan Akhtar carves a new life as a boxer

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar recently unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film 'Toofaan'. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, it also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.

The video shows glimpses from the life of Ajju Bhai (Farhan). He is the town goon, a thug from Dongri who beats up people at a whim, creating chaos wherever he goes. However, he carves a new life for himself when he decides to become a boxer. With support from his girlfriend (Mrunal) and his trainer (Paresh) and a lot of hard work, Ajju Bhai becomes 'Toofaan'.

'Toofan' will premiere on May 21, 2021, on the OTT platform 'Amazon Prime Video' in over 240 countries and territories. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar.

"After working with Farhan in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for 'Toofaan'. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely," said Rakeysh.

The filmmaker added, "It is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe."