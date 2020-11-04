'Fareb' actor Faraaz Khan dies at the age of 46

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan passed away at the age of 46. He was the son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan. Faraaz was battling for his life after being diagnosed with a brain infection. The news was confirmed by actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on social media.

"With a heavy heart, I break the news that Faraaz Khan has left us for what I believe is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help and good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill," tweeted Pooja.

The actor-filmmaker also paid tribute to the late actor on 'Twitter': "Faraaz Khan, May 1970 - November 2020, may your music always play across time and space."

In October, it was revealed that Faraaz Khan suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He had developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. He had been battling for life in a hospital in Bengaluru.

The family had started a fundraiser for the late actor.

"Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia," the family had said in the statement then.

Soon after the news of his illness came out, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had extended support. Actor Kashmera Shah had confirmed the news on 'Instagram'. In her post, she had also claimed that Salman had paid Faraaz's hospital bills.

Faraaz Khan had marked his debut in Bollywood in 1996 with Vikram Bhatt-directed 'Fareb'. He found fame after he featured as Rani Mukherjee's husband in the social drama film 'Mehendi'. His film credits also include movies such as 'Prithvi', 'Dulhan Banoo Main Teri', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya' and 'Chand Bujh Gaya'. Khan also starred in many TV shows such as 'Achanak 37 Saal Baad', 'Lipstick', 'Ssshhhh... Koi Hai' and 'Raat Hone Ko Hai'.