Fardeen, Muskaan Mihani test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has contracted COVID-19. He took to his 'Twitter' handle and shared, "Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately, I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children and down to toddlers and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating."

TV actor Muskaan Mihani also tested positive for COVID-19 after she suffered from throat pain.

"I have had mild symptoms since a week ago. I got my test done earlier and I tested negative. But my health was not recovering and I was worried and already taking precautions and was in a quarantine zone. Till yesterday, it got worse when I started struggling with cough and throat pain. And I planned to get myself tested once again. And now I'm tested positive. COVID-19 has come across as one of the worst nightmares in my life," she said.

Muskaan, who rose to fame with her performances in 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jugni Chali Jalandhar' and 'Ring Wrong Ring', added that she wants to resume shoots once she recovers.

"I wanted to resume my shoots. I took a break because of the pandemic. Once I recover, I would love to get back in front of the camera and entertain my fans," she shared.AGENCIES