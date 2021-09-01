Farah Khan tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan tested positive for COVID-19. The 56-year-old took to her social media platforms to share the diagnosis.

Taking to her 'Instagram' story, Farah wrote, "I wonder if this happened because I did not put my 'kaala teeka'. Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for COVID-19. I have already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone - because of old age and fading memory - please test yourself. I'm hoping to recover soon."

Farah Khan was seen shooting for 'Super Dancer 4' recently with Shilpa Shetty. She also shot a special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'

with Amitabh Bachchan. She currently features as a judge on 'Zee Comedy Show'. Singer Mika Singh has replaced her on the show for future episodes.