Fan names a star after Sushant

A fan of Sushant Singh Rajput named a star after him and registered it with an international star registry.

The fan, Raksha, had tweeted the certificate of registration and said, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars and thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful and profound soul. May you continue to shine the brightest in the sky!"

As a gesture made by Sushant's fan, it will not be used for any official purpose.

The certificate reads, "Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and declination -10.14 is hereby named for June 25, 2020, as 'Sushant Singh Rajput'. The name is permanently filed in the Registry's vault and copyrighted with 'The Star Register' with all rights and privileges attended thereto."

The 'Star Registry' is an Illinois based company.