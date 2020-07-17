Fake casting agent abuses Namish

Actor Namish Taneja, who was last seen on 'Colors' popular show 'Vidya', received a casting call for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, 'Naagin'. However, the actor in no time learnt that things seem a bit fishy. However, the caller started abusing him and even went on to suggest that he should 'commit suicide'.

"I was getting 'WhatsApp' messages from this number. When I messaged her what exactly she wanted (I assumed she was a girl after I saw her display picture on 'Whatsapp') she told me that she is casting for 'Balaji Telefilms' and wanted to cast me for 'Naagin 5'. I requested her to send the details. Though she failed to provide the details in a professional way, still I gave her the benefit of the doubt. I realised something is corny. Earlier, I had received calls from 'Balaji' and they are utter professionals and this person was a bit rude and weird. When I stopped replying, she started using bad words and asked me to commit suicide. I wonder what kind of people are these?"