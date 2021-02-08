'F9' teaser : Vin will confront the sins of his past

During the special event of 'Super Bowl', a new teaser for the upcoming franchise 'Fast and Furious' movie 'F9' was released. Undoubtedly, the short video gave another high-octane entry in the popular action-thriller franchise.

The video also gave the hint that the film will feature the return of nearly all the major members of the family.

Justin Lin directed and penned the script with Daniel Casey.

The movie will see an ensemble cast starring Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

The official synopsis reads, "Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he is going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver, they have ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena)."

'F9' is will premiere on May 28, 2021.