Ezra Miller gives sneak peek of 'The Flash'

Actor Ezra Miller gave a sneak-peek into 'The Flash', the much-awaited superhero movie in which he returns as the titular superhero.

Miller showed off the first footage from the long-gestating project during the 2021 edition of 'DC FanDome', the online fan convention.

"We are very excited to show you the movie and we cannot yet because we are still making it. We wanted to show you a teaser, but we cannot because we do not have enough

material to make a teaser yet," said Miller.

He added, "But we do have this small sneak peek that my maestro Andy Muschietti and I have put together that we really hope you enjoyed."In the brief clip, Miller's Barry Allen (The Flash) is seen visiting the Batcave of Keaton's Batman and later travelling to the past to save his mother. It is followed by a scene of Miller flaunting his new superhero suit.

In the ending moments, the teaser showcases multiple versions of his character who are then introduced to Keaton's Batman, who has his back to the camera but can be identified from the shot of his iconic scowl.

The last scene sees Miller pulling off the sheet from the Batmobile of Keaton's Batman.

Christina Hodson has penned the latest draft of the script that sees Flash go

back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have unintended consequences for his timeline.