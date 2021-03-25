Extending a helping hand

In a bid to help less privileged children experience the adventurous world of Dinosaurs at Acropolis Mall, I Am Kolkata, a CSR arm of Merlin Group organised a tour of the Jurassic world for tiny tots of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage and Pathchala. A drawing competition was also arranged by Acropolis Mall; and Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group and Founder of 'I Am Kolkata' presented prizes to the winners in presence of star kids Udita and Laddu. 'I Am Kolkata' also gave a donation to KSCH and Pathchala on this occasion.