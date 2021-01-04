Exploring dysfunctional family dynamics

Mumbai: As Renuka Shahane waits for the release of her film 'Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, she said that the upcoming 'Netflix' film will explore dysfunctional family dynamics through three 'fascinating' women of different generations and personalities.

Written by Shahane, the film stars Tanvi Azmi as matriarch Nayan, a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur; Kajol as her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actor and granddaughter Masha played by Mithila Palkar.

Shahane said that the beautiful yet asymmetrical Tribhanga dance pose has been used as a metaphor to represent the women in this film 'who have their own quirks and idiosyncrasies and yet are fascinating, beautiful and vibrant'.

"I believe that women who make unconventional life choices and women with a wide range of personalities need to be represented in films. The idea for this film came from my experience of meeting someone who had a very acrimonious relationship with her mother, unlike my relationship with mine," she said.

The actor-director added, "I wanted to capture the dysfunctional family dynamics when the core - the relationship with the mother - is shaky and unstable. I added three different generations to better reflect the intergenerational perspective in looking at the same event in three different ways."

Kajol said that the film is a celebration of women and all their beautiful imperfections.

"We need to embrace these imperfections and live on our own terms, just the way Nayan, Anu, and Masha do in this film. My character is outspoken and opinionated much like how the audience knows me, yet is completely different," said the 'My Name is Khan' star.