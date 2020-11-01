Experience a premium private screening at 'INOX' cinemas

India's leading multiplex chain 'INOX Leisure Ltd' (INOX) announced that their cinema theatres will provide an additional way to enjoy the grand cinema experience with handpicked content in an exclusive and personalised manner while maintaining social distancing. With this service, guests can reserve an entire 'INOX' auditorium for a private show and entirely for their family members and friends.



This exclusively curated experience can be availed by the guests at the date and time of their choice at any of the operational 'INOX' cinemas across

the country. To make it a more memorable affair, 'INOX' would allow the guests to make the booking so as to choose the content of their choice, either from the current playlist or an old blockbuster.

'INOX' believes that the new and innovative offering full of delights would be safe and secure and will become a new way of celebrating special occasions. With simple, easy pricing and a convenient booking process, 'INOX' aims to curate memorable banqueting experiences with features like a welcome by the cinema team with a welcome message on the screen and even the choice of photography and cake on demand.

Talking about the latest innovation, INOX's Chief Marketing Officer Saurabh Varma said, "Driven by our desire to offer the best and the most unique experiences to our guests, we are excited to roll out the private screening services. Private screenings will allow us to delight our guests with highly personalised and exclusive experiences, with date and time of their choice, co-audiences of their choice and content of their choice."