Exhibitors request Salman to release 'Radhe' in theatres

In a letter to the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star Salman Khan, many film exhibitors and associations requested him to release his upcoming movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' on the big screen rather than releasing it on OTT platforms, as they believe that having the film release on theatres might just bring audiences back to theatres after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The letter read: "Dear Salman Khan, hope this letter finds you well. As you are aware, 2020 has been a rough year for millions of people across the country and the ones associated with India's film exhibition sector have not been an exception. Over the last 10 months, hundreds of single screen / independent cinemas have pulled down their shutters permanently and this has resulted in the loss of livelihood for lakhs of people who were employed by them directly and indirectly."

"Films are to theatres what fuel is to a car. Without a constant supply of content that is relevant to its audience, running a cinema hall is close to impossible," it stated.

The letter further continued: "Your film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent / single-screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely can give not just financial support and relief, but also a ray of hope to owners and employees of theatres in the context of their future. We request you to plan the film's release at every cinema in the country on Eid 2021, as there

cannot be a better Eid than that for us film exhibitors and more importantly for millions of your fans, whom we cannot wait to welcome back at the theatres!"

"Till date, not even a single case of people contracting COVID-19 has been traced back to a cinema hall anywhere in the world and we are confident of keeping your fans safe by following comprehensive protocols and guidelines that have been issued by the concerned authorities," the letter ended.