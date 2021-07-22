'Everybody expects actors to be seen in a certain body type'

Arjun Kapoor talked about how certain audiences criticise his body type because they expect actors to look a certain way and are not familiar with his struggle.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actor said that his 'condition' makes it difficult for him to achieve 'quick results'. He was not merely overweight growing up but had a medical condition. He also said that the negativity was magnified when he was going through a rough patch in his career.

"Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It has not been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size. While I have been criticised a lot for my physique, I have taken it on the chin because people expect actors to be seen in a certain body type. I understand that. They have not understood the struggle that I have gone through and it is alright. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me," shared Arjun.

He added, "The pressure to be relevant in the industry is immense and the negativity does get to you. When my films were not working to the level that I expected them to, the negativity mounted up. The triggers that had caused my health issue in the first place came back, but I tried hard to keep going and make every day count."

"When you are constantly engulfed in work, you do not realise the struggle that you could be going through. You could be crumbling from inside while putting on a brave face. It happened to me. It happens to a lot of people," he said.