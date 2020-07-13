'Every show feeds many mouths'

Actor Kamya Panjabi defended the television industry for resuming shoots, after a 'Twitter' user cited the case of actor Parth Samthaan testing positive for Coronavirus and said that all shoots for daily soaps must be halted immediately. She said that many were dependent on television shows to earn their livelihood and that the situation must be dealt 'maturely'.

"India initiated unlock 1 and things need to slowly get back to normal. Every show feeds in very many mouths, as people step out of their homes to feed their families. The pain is higher for the daily wages category. This can happen in any industry, so we all need to own this and act maturely," she wrote on 'Twitter'.

Kamya had responded to a user who said that shoots for all television shows must be halted in the wake of the virus pandemic.

The user had written, "Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19! All channels need to be responsible! Can we stop shooting? We are not desperate to see these daily soaps! Get a life guys."

Shoots had resumed in June after a three-month gap. Production houses were also asked to follow strict guidelines of social distancing and hygiene.

Recently, Parth tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the immediate stoppage of the shoot of TV series 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot. He had said in an 'Instagram' post that he had 'mild symptoms' and was under self-quarantine. He also urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

'Balaji Telefilms', producers of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', had earlier said in a statement that they were taking all the precautionary measures as outlined in the guidelines.

"Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets," the statement said.