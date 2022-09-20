New Delhi: Dulquer Salmaan, an actor who works across many languages and has appeared in Hindi films only 'sporadically', said he wants 'every outing' to be memorable.

Known down South for delivering many hits in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages, the actor has so far worked in only two Hindi movies - 'Karwaan' (2018) and 'The Zoya Factor' (2019).

His latest Hindi film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist', directed by filmmaker R Balki, is set to be released in theatres on September 23.

As an artiste, Salmaan said he is open to doing projects across languages.

"I've grown up watching Hindi cinema and I love the industry. But I want to keep doing unique films and different roles. Because I work in so many languages, I believe every outing should be memorable. I come a little sporadically and there is always a gap. Whenever I do a film in Hindi, I hope it is memorable for the audience. I hope it is a film and a role that they take back home. And I stay in their minds, at least as a good actor," said the 36-year-old actor.

Salmaan said the decision to do 'Chup' was a 'no-brainer' for him as it had an interesting script and also gave him a chance to collaborate with Balki.

"Even though I listen to so many films across languages, 'Chup' stood out from all of them. From all the things that I have read about the film's trailer, everybody feels it is a unique film. Even my friends and directors in Malayalam say this is such a terrific idea. Nobody thought of this. This is what I loved about the script. Also, working with Balki sir is a dream come true. It is not something that I imagined happening. The script is so interesting was a double bonus for me," he added.