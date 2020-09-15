Every individual has their own battles to fight: John

John Abraham said that he does not subscribe to terms like insider or outsider and also added that every individual fights his/her own battle. The actor was speaking on the insider-outsider debate which has been raging since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

Sharing his views on the insider-outsider debate, John said, "I do not subscribe to such terms. This is your 'Twitter' trending culture. I believe that every individual, be it an insider or outsider, has his/ her own battles to fight. Whether you are gracious about it or bitter, it is your decision, but you have to fight this battle. Every person has to prove a point, either you complain about it, or put your head down and bloody do your job. I am clear I have come here to do my job and I will do it well."

John added that everyone has to create his/her own standards.

"Did I come from outside the industry and make it on my own? Yes. It is a great example for people. Do I think people from the industry are gracious? They are damn bloody gracious. Are all of them gracious? Maybe not, but that exists everywhere in every industry," he added.

He currently has three projects in the making. He is yet to complete the shooting of Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer crime drama, 'Mumbai Saga'. He will also be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in 'Attack', which he will co-produce as well. There is also 'Satyameva Jayate 2' lined up for release.