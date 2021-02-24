Last week, the 36 year old Abhishek Raghuram was honoured by the Tamil Nadu State government with its prestigious Kalaimamani award. Grandson of the iconic Vidwan Palghat R Raghu and grand nephew of Vidwan Lalgudi G Jayaraman, Abhishek has been performing since the young age of 12. A contemporary musician said wryly of him, "With Abhishek, its music and nothing but music! We were in NY together, but Abhishek was totally focussed on his music and didn't even sight-see a little!"

Chatting with the iconic singer ahead of his jugalbandi concert with Jayteerth Mevundi in Hyderabad on Saturday, in the 4 city Uttar Dashin concert series, Abhishek opened up about himself and what the Kalaimani award represents to him. "Every award reminds me of what is unfinished, what more I need to learn; though of course it is recognition of my work in the past. My family has always been concerned more about the music, so right from the beginning, my focus is on that. Undoubtedly, I am very grateful to the State government for honouring classical musicians, especially during the pandemic. They arranged everything very efficiently; it was all very quick, with minimal physical contact."

Reflecting on his music, Abhishek pondered, "I have heard a lot of all types of music, which may have seeped into my music. Whoever I listen to, I have taken something from them. I am passionate about North Indian music and have been hearing it from a very young age. I have even learnt it a little.

I love singing Ragas like 'Bilaskhani Todi'; I pick up compositions from the musicians I sing 'jugalbandis' with. The most important aspect of a composition for me is its spirit.

After a point, you realise, there is no difference in the two systems - North Indian and Carnatic. You understand the vocabulary is different but the essential components of the systems, the main ingredients of the ragas and talas are the same."

I asked Abhishek about following conventions in concerts; he replied candidly, "Music is primarily sound and I think that should take over everything else - it should take precedence over conventions on format etc. If at a point in the concert, it is appropriate to bring in an accompanyists' music, I will do so, not only because it's conventional. At the end of the day, it's not the format of presentation that matters, it's the music itself. I am not really unconventional; in Carnatic music we have certain Ragas that are considered auspicious to end the concert with; like Madhyamavati, Shri, Surutti, with which I do sometimes end my concert, even with just a line." (incidentally, on stage, his unconventional attire of pyjama kurta rather than the conventional veshti/dhoti is worn primarily for comfort, Abhishek shared)

About his alleged obsession with music, Abhishek laughingly admitted, "My day does revolve around music from morning to night; it may not necessarily be practising music. It's my passion and I love to be associated with it, in different ways. I have a daughter, so now my life is different. I occasionally see films, don't read too much, I like sports, I also like working out physically, but yes, singing is my thing actually."

Talking about his forthcoming concert with Jayteerth Mevundi in Hyderabad on Saturday, Abhishek shared, "Jayteerth ji and I have sung together since 2011. He sings at a higher pitch than me so I have to change my pitch. I am looking forward to the concert."