'Even I have been a victim of nepotism'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise sparked off the nepotism debate in Bollywood all over again. Netizens and fans of Sushant called out several names in Bollywood including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan over nepotism. Kangana Ranaut also accused award shows of not giving Sushant due credit for his work.

Actor Saif Ali Khan also expressed his thoughts over the ongoing nepotism debate in a recent chat and shared that he too had faced nepotism, but no one would be interested in it.

In a recent webinar with a leading newspaper, Saif spoke about nepotism in general and said that there are various levels of it. He quoted the French revolution and said that it addressed inequality and privilege. He said that there is inequality in India that needs to be addressed. He further said that there is an unfair situation in our country and not just in our country, all over the world the gap between people who are wealthy and those who are not getting chances is increasing. He said that there is inequality that is needed to be explored and addressed.

Calling nepotism, favoritism and campism as different subjects, Saif shared that even he had not been spared from nepotism, but also said

that people would not be interested in it. He further expressed that he is happy to see people like Nawazuddin Siddiqui

and Pankaj Tripathi have become popular and household names.

Furthermore, Saif said, "I have heard Sushant himself say that 'yes nepotism exists' and that there are a lot of people who have made it through their own steam. I think that is a struggle that is ongoing as long as people get a fair chance that seems to be the way of the world."

Addressing nepotism and its levels, Saif said, "Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of. But nobody is interested in that. Businesses work like that. I am not going to take names but somebody's dad has rung up and said do not

take him in the movie. All

that happens and it has happened to me. There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects."