Evans reacts to accidentally leaking his nude pictures

Chris Evans caught everyone's attention over the weekend for his Instagram Stories. For the unversed, the 'Captain American' star accidentally leaked an NSFW photo on his social media platform. Evans shared a video where he was playing "Heads Up" with his friends that ended with giving fans a look at his photo gallery grid and one of the photos featured his "package." Although the actor pulled down the post soon, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star's accident became the talk of the town.

Now, days after the incident took place, Evans took to Twitter and reacted to the episode. While the actor did not mention the incident, he decided to channel the attention he received into pushing people into casting their votes at the upcoming elections in the US. "Now that I have your attention," he began his comment on Twitter adding a facepalm and shrugging emoji before he finished his tweet, "VOTE Nov 3rd!!!".

Evans' reaction came hours after his brother Scott Evans poked fun at his sibling by tweeting that he was off social media and asked, "So. What'd I miss?" Evans' 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' co-star Mark Ruffalo also reacted to the episode. The actor took a jibe at US President Donald Trump and presented the actor a "silver lining." His tweet reads, "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."