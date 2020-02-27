Eva Mendes wants to play a Disney Villain

Los Angeles: Actor Eva Mendes has revealed that she would like to play a Disney villain.

In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Mendes spoke about how motherhood has limited her choices on screen, and also spoke of desire to do a Disney project, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme. There's just so many things I won't do. Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all. So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney'. That's all that's left," she said.

Known for her roles in movies like Hitch, Ghost Rider, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Spirit, and The Place Beyond The Pines, and We Own The Night, Eva Mendes prefers doing the role of a Disney villain, rather than that of a princess.

"I'm more of the Ursula type. I like the villains of the Disney movies," she added.