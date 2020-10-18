Eva Mendes hints at comeback

In an interview with 'Sydney Morning Herald', Hollywood actor Eva Mendes sounded as if she might be ready to return to acting, as per the reports of 'dailymail.co.uk'.

Asked about her priorities, the 46-year-old actor said that her ambition to act was starting to make a comeback.

"I feel like, as far as my ambition, it did not go away. It just shifted onto the children," Mendes shared.

She added, "I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them and thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realise how fortunate I am that it is even a choice. I have been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now that they are four and six, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling began their relationship in 2011 after they met on the set of the crime drama 'The Place Beyond the Pines', which also starred Bradley Cooper.

In the interview, she opened up about raising two young children.

"Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests," she joked, adding: "We really do feel like we are working in a hotel and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we are left to just clean up and talk about how they have treated us that day."