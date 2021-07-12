Esha to turn producer with the film 'Ek Duaa'

Esha Deol, who launched her production banner 'Bharat Esha Films', is all set to turn producer with her next project titled 'Ek Duaa'.

The film, in which the actor will star in the lead role, will be directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee. The film will be co-produced by Venky's 'Assorted Motion Pictures'. It will debut on 'Voot Select'.

Announcing her production venture, Esha said that when she was approached to act in 'Ek Duaa', she felt a 'deeper connection' with the script.

"When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actor, I felt a deeper connection with the script. I just knew that I had to support the film and the cause and I would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners," expressed the Bollywood actor.

Esha will make her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. Earlier this month, Ajay Devgn had welcomed her on board.

"Happy to share the news that Esha Deol will be joining the journey of 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. Welcome aboard Esha," he tweeted.

The series will soon go into production and will be shot across Mumbai. Produced by 'Applause Entertainment' in association with 'BBC Studios India', the series is the Indian adaptation of the Idris Elba-starrer hit British series 'Luther'.