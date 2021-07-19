Esha throws light on gender discrimination in 'Ek Duaa'

The first look of actor Esha Deol Takhtani's 'Ek Duaa' directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee is out. Apart from playing the central character, the actor has also turned producer with the film that packs a subtle yet strong punch about gender discrimination.



In the film, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, she plays a woman who struggles to ensure equal rights and love for her daughter.

Esha Deol's character, Abida, belongs to a family which considers sons as 'barkat (blessing)' but does not give much importance to daughters. The trailer shows Abida's daughter Duaa feeling left out as her brother is taken to school while she is left at home. Duaa's father and grandmother also buy new toys for her brother but look through her.

Talking about it, Esha who is excited about donning a new hat and the greasepaint once again, says, "I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of 'Ek Duaa', it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor."

"It is heartening to see how the number of women behind the scenes have increased not just in count but in visibility too in the industry, and I am happy to join the bandwagon," added the actor, who is looking forward to taking on more projects.

'Ek Duaa' co-produced by Venky's and Assorted Motion Pictures, premiers on Voot Select on July 26.