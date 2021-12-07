Eros Hotel celebrates 25 years of finest Indian hospitality

December 6, 2021, marked the silver jubilee year for Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi. The hotel began its journey in 1996 with the vision of delivering the finest Indian hospitality experiences to guests.



Today, Eros Hotel stands tall as an iconic stand-alone five-star deluxe property offering contemporary design and comfort paired with old-world hospitality charm.

"Anniversary is a great occasion of recollecting and cherishing memories. This one is more special, as today we celebrate our hotel's 25th anniversary," said MD of the company, Satish Sood.

He added, "Going back in history, I would like to bring forth the vision and foresight of Late JR Sood. The organisation started with millions of dreams, hope and immense enthusiasm. For me, it is a matter of great pride to see our company growing and embracing a good value system and achieving milestones as we thought of."

Over these years, CSR campaigns, sustainability initiatives, celebrating key occasions with team members and

families and delivering wonderful experiences to our patrons through exceptional customer services have created great memories for all the staff and have contributed to the hotel's glorious journey.

Davinder Juj, General Manager of Eros Hotel said, "We are delighted to carve a host of activities on 25th anniversary, which will be offered to make our guests and team members feel

special. This is to express our heartfelt gratitude for their continued patronage and loyalty and for our teams to offer the best of the services."