Entertainment flourishes the more it spreads

An actor, entertainer and comedian, Rajpal Yadav who is best known for his comic roles in Hindi cinema has been loved by all. Be it 'Chota Don' from Partner or 'Chota Pandit' in Bhool Bhulaiya, Yadav has set his mark with his amazing acting skills even though as a supporting character. He has been an all-time favourite and a complete source of entertainment in various comedy movies. While busy with shooting for upcoming dramas, Rajpal Yadav took out time to speak to Millennium Post. Here are a few excerpts from the conversation:



What is comedy or a comic character for you? How has it impacted you?

Entertainment is what I wholeheartedly love and hence don't know what a comic character is like in particular. I have always been following my director's interpretations, script and the vibe of the character needed. I always try to do justice to the role as per the demand of the situation. Be it a negative character or a comic one, I put in a lot of hard work with all my heart, soul and honesty. Giving my 100 per cent towards my work has always been an utmost priority.

According to you, how has comedy evolved since you started your career?

The more entertainment spreads, the more it flourishes. The cinema world is dynamic. As each day in life is new, each time is different and changing, this industry is also changing at a super-fast pace. We keep seeing transitions in character and roles as per the vivid demands of the audience and hence we as characters evolve with time.

What solid performance does the audience expect from you today?

I am grateful to the audience who have loved my work to date. It is because of them and their love for me that I have come this far. Well, I just hope that up till now I have just given my audition in front of the people and there will surprisingly be many more interesting characters that I will be portraying. I look forward to the blessing of my audience and hope they will keep loving my work.

How challenging were the different characters that you played throughout your career?

I am the luckiest one of the bundle when it comes to playing different characters – both negative and comic. For say, out of 200 characters 190 were extremely different from each other. I have never repeated a character once played in the films such as Chup Chup Ke, Hungama or Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh. Any role you may pick, each has a different view hence I feel happy that I could play such a variety of roles.

What's in the pipeline?

This year, some of the very exciting movies such as Coolie no 1, Hungama 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2, Bole Chudiyaan and Enter the Girl Dragon are set to be released and the audience will get to witness a lot of drama and comedy.