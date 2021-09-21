Enjoy lavish Sunday brunch at 1911 Restaurant

To honour World Tourism Day 2021, the master chefs at The Imperial, New Delhi are all set to bring back a luxurious, elegant and lavish Sunday brunch at 1911 Restaurant featuring an indulgent spread of Global cuisine as the world begins to travel and explore. Contributing to #GlobalGoals and #RestartofTourismforall, one of the favourite weekend dining experiences will now be revived at 1911 Restaurant.



There is nothing more rejuvenating than a tête-à-tête with loved ones on a lazy Sunday afternoon over an elaborate spread, featuring specialties from around the world. Consequently, the re-launch of 'Sunday Brunch' from September 26, 2021 - a day before WTD2021 - is a step to resuming the family eating-out tradition in a safe and secure environment.

Vijay Wanchoo, Senior Executive, Vice President and GM, The Imperial says, "We take pride in promoting UNWTO's theme - Tourism for Inclusive Growth, for World Tourism Day 2021. Sunday Brunch at 1911 restaurant is an initiative to kick start recovery and growth by re-establishing some of the most sought-after dining experiences in the hotel."